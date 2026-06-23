Caitlin Clark is only player on Fever injury report ahead of game vs. Mercury on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Caitlin Clark (back) is listed as probable for the Indiana Fever’s game against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday.

Clark is the only player listed on the Fever’s injury report.

Clark has played in 12 straight games after missing the Fever’s game against the Portland Fire on May 20. That is the only game Clark has missed this season.

Clark has averaged 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game this season.

The Fever (10-7) beat the Mercury on Monday.

Tipoff for the game on Wednesday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.