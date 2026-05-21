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Caitlin Clark listed as probable for Friday’s game against Valkyries

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark
Michael Conroy / AP
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays against the Los Angeles Sparks in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark
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INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is listed as probable with a back injury for Friday’s game against the Golden State Valkyries.

Clark missed Wednesday’s game against the Portland Fire due to the back injury.

Clark has averaged 24.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 9.0 assists in 4 games this season.

Clark missed 31 regular-season games and the Fever’s entire postseason run last year with a multitude of injuries.

The Fever (3-2) are scheduled to tip off against the Valkyries (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.