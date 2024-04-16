Watch Now
SportsIndiana Fever

Caitlin Clark merchandise hits Indiana shelves moments after Fever pick

Posted at 9:43 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 21:43:24-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Caitlin Clark effect is being felt in the Circle City,

Moments after she was drafted, Indiana Fever Clark jersey's and shirts hit store shelves for purchase.

WRTV spotted the gear at DICK'S Sporting Goods in Trader's Point on Indy's northwest side.

A store spokesperson tell us the merchandise is available at several stores in Indiana:

In-Store Purchase Availability
DICK’S Sporting Goods - Greenwood Mall
1251 Us 31 North
Greenwood, IN 46142

DICK’S Sporting Goods - Clay Terrace
14350 Clay Terrace Blvd.
Carmel, IN 46032

DICK’S Sporting Goods - College Mall
2850 E. 3rd Street
Bloomington, IN 47401

DICK’S Sporting Goods - Castleton Square Mall
6020 E 82nd Street
Indianapolis, IN 46250

DICK’S Sporting Goods - Trader’s Point
6030 West 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46278

DICK’S Sporting Goods - Center Shoppes
620 E Mcgalliard Road
Muncie, IN 47303

The Fever also unveiled a Caitlin Clark collection available at this link.

