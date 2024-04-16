Caitlin Clark merchandise hits Indiana shelves moments after Fever pick

INDIANAPOLIS — The Caitlin Clark effect is being felt in the Circle City,

Moments after she was drafted, Indiana Fever Clark jersey's and shirts hit store shelves for purchase.

WRTV spotted the gear at DICK'S Sporting Goods in Trader's Point on Indy's northwest side.

Clark jerseys and shirts have already hit the stands.

A store spokesperson tell us the merchandise is available at several stores in Indiana:

The Fever also unveiled a Caitlin Clark collection available at this link.