Caitlin Clark named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Clark scored 76 points in the Fever's three wins last week (at Mystics, vs. Sky, at Sun), which was the second most points by any player in the Eastern Conference last week. Clark also dished out 20 assists and hauled in 13 rebounds.

Clark recorded a double-double with 32 points and 10 assists against the Sky, which was her 22nd double-double of her career.

Clark averaged 25.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game in the week.

This is Clark's fourth time winning Eastern Conference Player of the Week in her career, which ties Katie Douglas and Kelsey Mitchell for the second most in Fever history. Tamika Catchings has the most with 11.

Clark and the Fever are back in action on Tuesday night at home against the Toronto Tempo. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.