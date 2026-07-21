Caitlin Clark named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after historic performance

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Fever star Caitlin Clark has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after a record-setting performance on Friday.

Clark scored 45 points and dished out 10 assists in the Fever's win against the Seattle Storm. Her 45 points set a Fever franchise record for points scored in a single game. Plus, Clark was the first player in WNBA history to have 40 or more points and 10 or more assists in a game.

Clark also became the fastest player to make 200 three-pointers last week, as she accomplished the feat in just 74 games.

In total, Clark scored 75 points last week, averaging 25 per game. She also averaged 7.6 assists per game.

This is Clark's fifth time being named Player of the Week in her career and the second time this season. Tamika Catchings (11) and Kelsey Mitchell (5) are the only other Fever players to receive Player of the Week honors at least five times.

Clark and the Fever play the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday in their last game before All-Star break. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.