Caitlin Clark, Nike release Caitlin 1 signature shoe

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Caitlin Clark and Nike released the Caitlin 1 collection on Wednesday, a footwear and apparel line.

The Caitlin 1 shoe was built around speed, range, and unpredictability, three things Clark requested from Nike.

Clark is quoted in the press release for the shoe, saying:

“Having my own shoe has been a dream for as long as I can remember, and seeing it come to life is pretty incredible. I wanted it to reflect how I play—fast, confident, and ready to let it fly.

Nike and I really crushed it. It was a true partnership. They listened to every detail, and the innovation is designed for my game. Seeing the finished product for the first time will forever be a core memory.

What excites me most is what this can mean for the next generation. If it inspires even one kid to work harder or fall in love with the game, that’s what makes it special. This is so much more than a shoe—it’s about helping grow the game.”

The Caitlin 1 shoes can be found here.

As for the apparel, the lineup has jackets, hoodies, t-shirts, and more.

Clark is in her third season with the Indiana Fever. She is averaging 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game this season.

Clark and the Fever (9-5) are back in action on Thursday against the Atlanta Dream. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.