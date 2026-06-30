Caitlin Clark not practicing Tuesday, to do individual workout

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Fever head coach Stephanie White said Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will not practice on Tuesday, adding that Clark will be doing an individual workout.

Clark (back) did not play in the Fever's game on Saturday against the Los Angeles Sparks.

“We want her to be healthy, physically, mentally and emotionally, all the things,” White said on Friday ahead of the game against the Sparks. “I think it’s important to remember, again, when you’ve gone through injury and the traumatic aspect of injury, especially that she had last year, it’s ups and downs, physically, mentally, emotionally, and making sure that she’s 100% ready to go is the most important thing. Her taking care of that is priority for us.”

Clark left the Fever's game against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday in the third quarter and did not return.

Clark has missed two games this season, both due to a back injury. The first game she missed was on May 20 against the Portland Fire.

Clark is averaging 21.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and and 8.2 assists per game this season.

The Fever have a long break before their next game, when they travel to Las Vegas to play the Aces on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.