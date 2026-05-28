Caitlin Clark probable (back) against Valkyries

SAN FRANCISCO (WRTV) -- Caitlin Clark is listed as probable with a back injury for the Fever's game against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday.

Clark missed the Fever's game on May 20 against the Portland Fire with the back injury, but returned for the Fever's last game on May 22 against the Valkyries.

Clark has averaged 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game in five games this season.

Elsewhere on the injury report, Fever guard Bree Hall is probable (illness).

The Fever (4-2) are scheduled to tip off against the Valkyries (4-2) on the road at 10 p.m. ET.