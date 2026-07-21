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Caitlin Clark probable, Damiris Dantas out for Fever's matchup vs. Sun

Dream Fever Basketball
Michael Conroy/AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots over Atlanta Dream forward Sika Kone (23) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Dream Fever Basketball
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INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Fever guard Caitlin Clark (back) is listed as probable and Fever center Damiris Dantas (left knee) is listed as out for the team's game against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.

Clark has played in four straight games for the Fever. She is averaging 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game this season and was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Dantas has appeared in 12 games this season and is averaging 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

The Fever (16-10) look to continue their momentum heading into the All-Star break against the Sun. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.