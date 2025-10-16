Caitlin Clark returns to action on grass instead of hardwood

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Caitlin Clark is returning to action — on the golf course, not the basketball court.

Clark, whose second season in the WNBA ended early because of a series of injuries, will return to play in the pro-am next month at The Annika on the LPGA Tour.

“I had an amazing time at The Annika last November and participating in the pro-am alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam, two of the best in the game,” Clark said.

The pro-am is Nov. 12 at Pelican Golf Club and open to the public. Clark, who had just finished her first season in the WNBA and was rookie of the year, brought out big crowds and a big buzz last year.

The Annika is the penultimate tournament on the LPGA schedule. Clark has a corporate relationship with Gainbridge Insurance, the main sponsor.

Clark's second WNBA season was slowed by injuries. She played only 13 games and was ruled out out for the rest of the season on Sept. 4 with a groin injury. The Indiana Fever reached the playoffs again but were eliminated by the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals.