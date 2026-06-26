Caitlin Clark ruled out for Saturday's game against the Sparks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Caitlin Clark left the Indiana Fever's game against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday in the third quarter with a back injury and did not return.

Fever head coach Stephanie White said on Friday that Clark will not play in the Fever's game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday. White said Clark is doing alright though.

"Obviously it's a good time because we have all week next week," White said. "So we'll take this opportunity just to get her treatment, get her healthy, get her back on the floor and see what happens. It's the same thing, long term health and wellness is the most important thing."

After the Fever's game against the Sparks on Saturday (June 27), the Fever do not play again until Sunday, July 5 on the road against the Las Vegas Aces.

"We want her to be healthy, physically, mentally and emotionally, all the things," White said. "I think it's important to remember, again, when you've gone through injury and the traumatic aspect of injury, especially that she had last year, it's ups and downs, physically, mentally, emotionally, and making sure that she's 100% ready to go is the most important thing. Her taking care of that is priority for us."

This will be Clark's second missed game this season. She did not play in the Fever's game on May 20 against the Portland Fire with a back injury.

Clark is averaging 21.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and and 8.2 assists per game this season.

The Fever are set to tip off against the Sparks at 8 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.