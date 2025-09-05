Caitlin Clark ruled out for the rest of 2025 WNBA season

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season. The team made the announcement Thursday night, moments after Clark posted a statement on X.

I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back… pic.twitter.com/paD5sEYG1q — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) September 5, 2025

Clark has been sidelined since suffering a right groin injury on July 15. The Fever says she also suffered a bone bruise during the recovery process.

“Caitlin has worked so hard throughout this time, doing everything possible to recover and return to the court but, ultimately, time is not on our side,” said Indiana Fever COO and GM Amber Cox. “While we will continue working with Caitlin and provide her with every resource we have available, there is not enough time left in our season for her to safely return, and her long-term health and well-being remains our top priority."

Clark, a two-time All-Star, was named 2024 WNBA rookie of the year. She appeared in 13 games during the 2025 regular season, averaging 16.5 points per game. Clark also helped lead the team to the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup title.

Clark is the fifth Fever player the team has lost to season-ending injuries. On Wednesday, the team announced forward Chloe Bibby will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to a left knee injury. The team has signed guard Bree Hall to a Rest-of-Season hardship contract in response.