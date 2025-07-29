Caitlin Clark ruled OUT for Wednesday's game against Mercury

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever have officially ruled out guard Caitlin Clark for Wednesday's home game against the Phoenix Mercury.

Clark has been dealing with a right groin injury that kept her out of the All-Star Game and Three Point contest earlier this month.

Previous reports say there is no timetable for when Clark will return to the court. The last time she played was before All-Star weekend on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun.

The Fever will face off against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.