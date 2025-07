INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever announced on Wednesday that Caitlin Clark has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the New York Liberty with a right groin injury.

Clark exited Tuesday's game against the Connecticut Sun, seemingly aggravating her previous injury that had sidelined her for four games.

There is no word on whether or not Clark will participate in the 3-point contest or the All-Star Game that are happening at the end of this week.