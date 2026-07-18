Caitlin Clark sets WNBA record after 45-point game in Fever win over Storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Caitlin Clark keeps adding WNBA records to her resume.

Clark scored a new career-high and franchise-record 45 points and 10 assists in the Fever's 110-107 win against the Seattle Storm Friday, making her the first player in WNBA history to have a 40-point, 10-assist game.

After three games with minutes restrictions due to a back issue, Clark played 29 minutes and dominated the Seattle defense. She made 11 of her 18 field goals, six of which were past from three-point range, then added a nearly perfect 17 of 19 from the free throw line. Clark also tacked on those 10 assists for her fifth double-double of the season.

"I just thought I was aggressive from the start and missed a shot, would come back and make the next. I knew my team needed me to step up with Aliyah Boston out, but just proud of this group," Clark said on the broadcast postgame. "Just some true resiliency, but we have another one tomorrow. So this is great, but let's move on."

The Fever were down by as many as eight in the fourth quarter before mounting a comeback in the final minutes. A timely Clark assist to Monique Billings tied the game at 102 with 1:04 left on the clock. Clark then helped seal the victory with a step-back three-pointer 25 seconds later.

Clark's six three-pointers also makes her the fastest player in WNBA history to hit 200 career triples.

Fellow All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell supported they Fever's offensive explosion with 30 of her own points. Mitchell and Clark combined 75 points, which is the most by a duo in a single game in franchise history.

"I know what I'm capable of, and I know what this team is capable of, and it's my job to help us win and be the best team in the WNBA, and I don't think we're there yet, so it's my responsibility to help us get there, so we'll keep working," Clark said.

The Fever are back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday night to host the New York Liberty for the second game of the back-to-back. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.