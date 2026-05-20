Caitlin Clark sidelined for Fever vs. Fire with back injury, her first game missed this season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark has a back injury and was ruled out by the Indiana Fever for Wednesday night's game against the Portland Fire.

The Fever disclosed Clark's injury less than two hours before tipoff. She had not been listed on Indiana's injury report a day earlier.

The star guard has not missed a game this season after her 2025 campaign was cut short by a series of injuries. Clark is averaging 24.3 points, nine assists, five rebounds and one assist in four games.

Clark has spoken this season about lingering back issues. After the Fever's season-opening loss, she said her back “gets out of line pretty quickly.”

She played 24 minutes Sunday in Indiana's win over Seattle, finishing with 21 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.