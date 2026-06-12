Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham on Fever injury report against Sun

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Caitlin Clark (back) and Sophie Cunningham (right elbow) are both listed as probable for the Indiana Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday.

Cunningham missed the Fever's game against the Chicago Sky on Thursday night. It was her first missed game of the season.

Clark has played in seven straight games since she missed the Fever's game against the Portland Fire on May 20.

Clark is averaging 19.9 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game this season.

Cunningham is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this season.

The Fever are scheduled to tip off against the Sun at 6 p.m. on the road on Saturday.