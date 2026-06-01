Caitlin Clark, Stephanie White respond to animated exchange in loss to Fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Fever head coach Stephanie White and star guard Caitlin Clark had an animated exchange on the bench during the team's loss to the Portland Fire on Saturday. The moment has since gone viral on social media.

Clark and White shared what was going on in the moment during the game.

"First of all, two people being competitive," Clark said on Monday. "Two people that really want to win and I think a lot of those things happen all the time and I know there's a camera on me. That's how it's going to be. But there's a lot of people out there in the media or on TV, they think they know a lot of things and they're just blatantly wrong about a lot of things. I ride for Steph. I ride for these girls. Steph has my back more than anybody. Nobody in that locker room, or Steph, or our coaching staff thought twice about it. It's just another example of what everybody, all of you (the media) want to blow up and make something that is just not in reality."

"What happened in that moment is, I was challenging a player," White said on Monday. "It's coaching, is what it is. I don't often think it becomes an issue if you're watching it in men's sports, most of the time. My relationship with Caitlin is great. I love Caitlin. I ride with her. We have a great relationship, and I think the narrative of people trying to make something that it's not is just taking sensationalism to try to get some clicks, and all the other stuff. She wants to be coached. I want her to help me be a better coach. We're both competitive. We're both stubborn. We're more alike than different. Hopefully, we continue to bring the best out of each other."

To watch Clark's answer, click here. To watch White's answer, click here.

Clark had just six points in the loss, shooting 1-7 from the field. It was her lowest scoring output of the season. It was also the third game this season that the Fever have allowed 100 points or more.

Clark has averaged 20.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game in 7 games this season.

The Fever (4-4) are back in action on Thursday at home against the Atlanta Dream (5-2). Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.