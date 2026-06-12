Caitlin Clark wears custom Taylor Swift-inspired shoes in Fever's win vs. Sky

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was part of a record-breaking win on Thursday night against the Chicago Sky.

She scored 32 points and dished out 10 assists in the victory, and she did so while wearing Taylor Swift-inspired shoes, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Eras Tour.” (Click here to see a photo of the shoes.)

"These are my last PE's that I was going to debut, so I saved the best ones for last," Clark said. "But obviously, you guys know I'm a big fan of Taylor (Swift) and the Eras Tour was the best concert of all time. That's why I like the thought behind these and I think they're pretty fun. I've never had so many people ask me for my shoes after the game today. Literally every kid was screaming for them, and I felt bad. I'm like, 'honestly, no, sorry, I got to keep them.' But I felt bad. I thought they looked pretty good out there."

Clark attended Swift's concert at Lucas Oil Stadium when she was in Indianapolis in 2024 for the Eras Tour.

Clark has also attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with Swift.

The Fever's win against the Sky was their second consecutive victory. The Fever (7-5) are back in action on Saturday on the road against the Connecticut Sun. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.