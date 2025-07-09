Celebrating the future: Kids Day at Fever game connects youth with women’s sports

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of young fans gathered at the Fever game Wednesday, eagerly awaiting a chance for a Caitlin Clark autograph.

"We are big Fever fans! We love coming here," said one excited fan.

Kids from across the Hoosier State filled the stands, cheering for their favorite players. "It’s fun! I like to watch basketball!” Youssef Samaan screamed.

Wednesday’s match against the Golden State Valkyries was special. Dubbed "Kids Day," the WNBA event invites summer camps to attend a day game, making it more accessible for all children to see live basketball.

Carrie Crandley, from Heartland Hall Child Development Center in Carmel, shared that this was their eighth year participating in Kids Day.

"It’s important for the kids to see what we are all about. It’s excitement, and it’s a great place for them to get all their energy out while becoming part of Indiana Fever basketball," Crandley said.

Among those in attendance was Clark, making her anticipated return following an injury.

"She’s the best player," fan Abigail Workman screamed, highlighting her impact on the game and its viewers. Hazel Rickard from Little Red Door Cancer Agency said with a smile on her face, “I’m excited.”

WRTV

Before the game, Clark reflected on the importance of allowing kids to see women's sports.

"I think it's really cool for them to be able to see how amazing it is and have role models they can look up to," she said.

As the game came to a close, spectators recognized that this experience could open doors for the young fans.

"It's important to get kids out from behind the T.V. Let them be kids, have fun, and if you make it fun, learning is really easy," added Crandley.

Despite the Fever's loss, the day was about more than just basketball.

"I just hope they have a wonderful time. That this is the best day of their summer," Clark said.

Kids Day continues to serve as a tradition within the WNBA, offering summer camps from across Indiana a unique opportunity to experience the thrill of live basketball.