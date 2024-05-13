Watch Now
Connecticut Sun sell out season opener against Indiana Fever

Darron Cummings/AP
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) is defended by Atlanta Dream's Aerial Powers (23) during the first half of an WNBA preseason basketball game, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 1:55 PM, May 13, 2024
UNCASVILLE, Ct. — On Monday, the Connecticut Sun announced their Tuesday season opening game against the Indiana Fever has officially sold out.

The game, at Mohegan Sun Arena, will have a sold out crowd of 8,910 in attendance. It is the first home opener sell out for the Sun since their inaugural game at the arena in 2003.

Tuesday's game tips at 7:30 p.m.

The Fever return home to play the New York Liberty for their home opener on Thursday.

