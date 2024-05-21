'Cultural icon': Caitlin Clark signs on for signature Wilson basketball collection

INDIANAPOLIS — The Caitlin Clark era is continuing to grow.

Wilson Sporting Goods announced Tuesday that Caitlin Clark is now part of their athlete roster and they will roll-out a signature basketball collection celebrating Clark.

"Wilson is made to celebrate the most iconic moments in sport, and we have always aligned ourselves with trailblazers who break boundaries and write their own story," says Amanda Lamb, Head of Global Brand at Wilson. "Caitlin Clark is not just a record-setting athlete, but a cultural icon who has had a profound impact on the game. We couldn't be prouder to join forces with her to continue innovating basketball both on and off the court."

As part of Clark's role, she will test, advise and provide feedback on a range of Wilson basketball products.

"Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn't be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them," said Caitlin Clark, NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer and WNBA rookie. "It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes."

The first product drop goes live on Tuesday, May 21 at Wilson.com.