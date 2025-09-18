Dream, Fever set for winner-take-all game 3

Indiana Fever (24-20, 13-8 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (30-14, 15-6 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever square off in game three of the first round of the WNBA playoffs. The Fever defeated the Dream 77-60 in the last meeting. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 19 points, and Te-Hina Paopao led the Dream with 11 points.

The Dream's record in Eastern Conference play is 15-6. Atlanta is fourth in the WNBA with 84.4 points and is shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Fever's record in Eastern Conference action is 13-8. Indiana ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 2.4.

Atlanta averages 84.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 81.5 Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is shooting 45.1% and averaging 18.4 points for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 20.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Fever. Boston is averaging 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Chloe Bibby: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out for season (groin), Sophie Cunningham: out for season (knee), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).