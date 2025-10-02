'Failing us as players': Fever's Sophie Cunningham addresses WNBA Leadership

INDIANAPOLIS — Sophie Cunningham didn't hold back when discussing WNBA leadership.

The Indiana Fever guard said leadership is "definitely failing us as players" during Thursday's exit interviews after the team's semifinal loss.

"I'm just tired of our league. They need to step up and be better," Cunningham said. "Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable."

Cunningham listed several reasons for her frustration, including officiating and how players are treated.

"I think everyone's frustrated. When NBA players from that side of things are reaching out to us, just like in awe of how terrible it is," she said. "That's saying something when your counterpart is feeling bad for us because of how we're getting treated."

She commented on officiating issues specifically.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Indiana Fever Sophie Cunningham's exit interview 2025

"The game's not fun to watch because everyone's just trying to kill each other because that's how you're going to survive, otherwise you get injured," she said.

The Fever's season was significantly impacted by injuries. Sydney Colson, Caitlin Clark, and Cunningham were all ruled out for the remainder of the season, forcing the team to sign several new players to fill in.

Cunningham also commented on pay negotiations, stating there may be a potential lockout.

"The league came back and really gave us nothing, and so there's a potential lockout because I promise you that we are not gonna play until they give us what we deserve," Cunningham said.

Her comments came after Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier called the WNBA leadership the "worst in the world."

Collier said that in a private conversation with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, Engelbert told her that Caitlin Clark "should be grateful" for her earnings. According to Collier, Engelbert said Clark "makes $16 million off the court because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything."

Collier also said Engelbert told her "Players should be on their knees, thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that I got them" and that when asked about officiating issues, Engelbert responded "Well, only the losers complain about the refs."

When asked about Collier's allegations regarding Engelbert's comments about her, Clark commented on the situation.

"Well, I mean first of all, I have a lot of, I have great respect for Phee, and I think she made a lot of very valid points," Clark said. "You know, I think what people need to understand, you know, we need great leadership in this time across all levels."

Clark said this is a critical moment for the WNBA.

"This is straight up the most important moment in this league's history, where this league's been around for 25 plus years, and this is a moment we have to capitalize on," she said.