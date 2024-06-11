Fever Caitlin Clark, Pacer Isaiah Jackson help build home with Habitat for Humanity

BOONE COUNTY — On Tuesday, Indiana fever star Caitlin Clark and Pacer Isaiah Jackson helped a local family achieve home ownership.

The two joined Group 1001 and Habitat for Humanity in Boone County to make it happen.

As Clark and Jackson played basketball with children, volunteers built the structure of what will be a new home for the Krost Family.

"Our trailer was falling apart so I applied and we went through an orientation process and I got assigned a budget coach, and from there we went off," said Dusten Krost.

Caitlin Clark also helped build a basketball goal for the three kids who will live in the home.

The Krost family's house will be located in Whitestown and should be completed between October and November.

