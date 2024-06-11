Watch Now
SportsIndiana Fever

Actions

Fever Caitlin Clark, Pacer Isaiah Jackson help build home with Habitat for Humanity

Caitlin Clark and Isaiah Jackson spent the day in Boone County to help build walls for a new Habitat for Humanity home.
Screenshot 2024-06-11 183101.png
Screenshot 2024-06-11 182722.png
Screenshot 2024-06-11 182847.png
Screenshot 2024-06-11 183411.png
Screenshot 2024-06-11 182741.png
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jun 11, 2024

BOONE COUNTY — On Tuesday, Indiana fever star Caitlin Clark and Pacer Isaiah Jackson helped a local family achieve home ownership.

Screenshot 2024-06-11 183101.png

The two joined Group 1001 and Habitat for Humanity in Boone County to make it happen.

As Clark and Jackson played basketball with children, volunteers built the structure of what will be a new home for the Krost Family.

Screenshot 2024-06-11 183411.png

"Our trailer was falling apart so I applied and we went through an orientation process and I got assigned a budget coach, and from there we went off," said Dusten Krost.

Caitlin Clark also helped build a basketball goal for the three kids who will live in the home.

Screenshot 2024-06-11 182847.png

The Krost family's house will be located in Whitestown and should be completed between October and November.

WATCH | Latest headlines

Latest Headlines | June 11, 11am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.