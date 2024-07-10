Fever fans from far and wide have a ball at Kids Day

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever fell at home to the Washington Mystics today at home at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

But Wednesday was also Kids Day. All 12 WNBA teams participate in the yearly event that brings summer camps out to a game.

“This is what this is about, we talk about how we impact on and off the court,” Pacers Sports & Entertainment executive Danny Lopez said.

“It’s a great opportunity for our kids to experience something they may not have experienced before,” Erin Swisher, with Greenwood Parks & Recreation, told WRTV.

Swisher says Greenwood Parks & Rec's camp has been taking part in Kids Day for roughly 20 years.

“We’re excited to be here, and we’re excited to be here in our hometown of Indianapolis,” Swisher added.

Swisher brought a group of campers to catch the Fever game.

“My family watched Caitlin in college and I’m excited to see her in person,” one of the campers said.

Campers from all over Indiana were able to take part in the once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I get to watch Caitlin Clark,” another camper said.