Fever forward Chloe Bibby ruled out for remainder of season; Bree Hall signed

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever announced Wednesday that forward Chloe Bibby will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to a left knee injury.

The team has signed guard Bree Hall to a Rest-of-Season hardship contract in response.

Bibby joined the Fever on July 25 via a seven-day contract and was later signed through the rest of the season. She is expected to make a full recovery from the injury.

The loss adds to what has been a devastating injury-plagued season for Indiana. The Fever have already lost four other players to season-ending injuries: guards Sydney Colson (torn ACL), Aari McDonald (broken foot), and Sophie Cunningham (knee injury), along with star guard Caitlin Clark, who has been sidelined since July 15 with a groin injury.

Hall was Indiana's No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and spent preseason with the team. She appeared in the exhibition game against the Brazil National Team on May 4, scoring nine points and recording four rebounds.

The guard is a two-time NCAA Champion from the University of South Carolina. Hall was also signed to multiple hardship contracts with the Golden State Valkyries during the 2025 season.

Hall will wear No. 3 for the Fever.

The move comes as the Fever continues their playoff push in the final stretch of the regular season. The hardship contract allows teams to add players when dealing with injuries or other roster limitations.