Fever give up season-high 113 points in loss to Dream

ATLANTA (WRTV) — It felt like not that long ago the Fever were on a four-game winning streak.

That has quickly changed, though, thanks to the Atlanta Dream.

For the second game in a row, the Dream (11-4) beat the Fever (9-7). Saturday’s win in Atlanta was an 113-96 victory for the Dream.

As a result, Indiana is now on a two-game skid.

Once again, turnovers and points in the paint were a problem for the Fever. They finished with 19 turnovers and allowed the Dream to outscore them in the paint 54-34.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark finished with 26 points and 7 assists. She also committed 7 turnovers.