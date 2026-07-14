Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell tabbed Eastern Conference Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, it was announced on Tuesday.

Mitchell averaged 28 points per game across four games last week, scoring 112 points total. She scored at least 25 points in all four games, which extended her streak to six straight games. It is the third longest streak in WNBA history.

Mitchell helped lead the Fever to a 3-1 week, with all four games being part of a West Coast road trip.

In the Fever's game against the Las Vegas Aces on July 12, Mitchell set a new franchise record for most consecutive double-digit scoring games, passing Tamika Catchings.

This is the fifth time Mitchell has been named the Player of the Week in her career. She joins Catchings (22) as the only Fever players to receive the honor at least five times.

Mitchell and the Fever (14-9) are back in action on Wednesday night at home against the Golden State Valkyries. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.