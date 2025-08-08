Fever guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald out for the remainder of the season

INDIANAPOLIS — Fever guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald will miss the remainder of the season due to injuries, the Fever announced on Friday.

Both players were injured during Thursday's game against the Phoenix Mercury.

According to The Fever, Colson sustained a torn ACL in her left knee during the first quarter of the game, while McDonald suffered from a broken bone in her right foot during the fourth quarter.

Caitlin Clark is still out with a groin injury, and it is unclear who will be the point guard moving forward.

The Fever will be back home on Saturday to face the Chicago Sky. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.