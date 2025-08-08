Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsIndiana Fever

Actions

Fever guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald out for the remainder of the season

Mercury Fever Basketball
Michael Conroy/AP
Indiana Fever guard Aari McDonald, left, and Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) go for a loose ball in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Mercury Fever Basketball
Fever Wings Basketball
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Fever guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald will miss the remainder of the season due to injuries, the Fever announced on Friday.

Both players were injured during Thursday's game against the Phoenix Mercury.

According to The Fever, Colson sustained a torn ACL in her left knee during the first quarter of the game, while McDonald suffered from a broken bone in her right foot during the fourth quarter.

Caitlin Clark is still out with a groin injury, and it is unclear who will be the point guard moving forward.

The Fever will be back home on Saturday to face the Chicago Sky. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.