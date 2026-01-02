Fever introduces specialty license plate, supporting women and girls fund

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever fans can now display their team pride while supporting women and girls across the state with the debut of the franchise's first-ever specialty license plate.

The new plate, available through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, will benefit the Fever Fund, an initiative of the Pacers Foundation that champions programs helping women and girls succeed on the court, in the classroom and in their communities.

"We're thrilled to bring Fever fans another meaningful and fun way to represent their passion for this team," said Indiana Fever Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Amber Cox. "Every plate purchased fuels opportunities for women and girls across Indiana through the Fever Fund, ensuring that our impact grows far beyond the court."

The plate features black lettering on a white background with the team's "F" logo on the left side and "Fever Fund" displayed across the bottom in a red banner.

Standard plates include a "WB" prefix representing "women's basketball," while motorcycle plates feature an "EW" prefix symbolizing "Expect to Win."

Fever specialty plates cost $40 annually, with $25 from each plate going directly to the fund. Personalized plates are available for an additional annual fee.

Hoosiers can purchase the new Fever plate at myBMV.com, in person at any BMV branch, or at a BMV Connect kiosk for standard plate renewals.

Drivers wanting to upgrade their plate before their renewal period can visit a branch in person for an additional fee.