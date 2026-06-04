Fever look to improve defensively after frustrating start to season

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Indiana Fever are in the midst of a two game losing streak and a frustrating 4-4 start to the season. A core problem that has contributed to the struggles is the defensive side of the ball.

The Fever are 13th (out of 15 teams) in the WNBA, allowing opponents to score 89.0 points per game. Their opponents are shooting 47% from the floor and 33.3% from three.

"We're just not able to execute right now," Fever guard Sophie Cunningham said.

Cunningham said they found a defensive scheme that worked, but once they ran it multiple games, teams started to pick it apart.

She said other defensive schemes break down because they can't execute.

"Maybe three people can execute, but if those other two players can't, it's a breakdown on defense," Cunningham said.

Fever head coach Stephanie White said when you're not executing a lot of things well, you want to focus in on one or two things that you can execute well.

"We have a lot of new players who are playing who have been in different kinds of systems who have been asked to do different things and we got to connect all of that to what we're trying to do," White said.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell thinks defensive improvements start for them at the point of attack.

"I think being a pro is about knowing personnel," Mitchell said. "I don't think it comes down to offense and defense. I think it's just knowing people's tendencies. I think that if I'm guarding her, then I know what she does and does not like to do, that helps in a lot of situations for us."

The Fever are back in action for the first time since Saturday on Thursday night against the Atlanta Dream. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.