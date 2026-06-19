Fever lose to Dream, snapping their four-game winning streak

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Indiana Fever fell to the Atlanta Dream, 108-101, snapping their four-game winning streak.

The Fever trailed by 13 points and climbed back to tie the game in the fourth quarter, but were not able to complete the comeback.

Caitlin Clark (26 points), Kelsey Mitchell (26 points), and Aliyah Boston (23 points) all scored over 20 points.

The Fever are back in action on Saturday against the Dream once again, with that game being on the road. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m.

This story will be updated.