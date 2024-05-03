Fever move preseason game to Thursday to accommodate Pacers playoff schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever have shifted their home preseason game this week to a new night due to a scheduling conflict with the Pacers playoff schedule.

Instead of Friday night, the Fever will now host the Atlanta Dream at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The game is moving from the originally scheduled start of 7 p.m. on Friday due to Game 3 of the Pacers vs. Knicks Eastern Conference semi-finals game being scheduled for that night.

Tickets purchased to the Fever's preseason game for Friday night will be honored for the new Thursday night meeting.

The game will also be shown on the WNBA app.

