Fever players react to WNBA starting charter flights

INDIANAPOLIS — The WNBA is making a big change to address player safety.

On Tuesday, the league's commissioner announced all twelve teams will be using planes.

Fever head coach Christie Sides says she texted her team after the news hit.

"This is what they deserve, they deserve this and it changes everything," said Sides.

Sides says it changes their rest and rehab, and makes it easier getting back home when they have to practice.

"That's exactly it. You play your game, you get back on the plane, and you get to sleep in your own bed," said Fever forward Aliyah Boston.

Boston joked with reporters that she will be missing out on frequent flyer miles.

"I sleep on planes, I get my miles, I don't know. I guess I got to book some extra flights," she said.

"That's what we said in the locker room, those airline miles and no free trips anymore," said Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

This announcement is a big step forward for the league.

Last year, the WNBA started offering charters for playoffs and back-to-back games. Now, the league is committing $50 million over the next two years to provide a full-time charter flight service.

It's something players have been asking for for years, saying it's necessary for their safety and to properly rest up before games. There will be no more going through security, stopping at baggage claim, or not having enough leg room.

The move comes with more eyes on the league this season.

"I can't wait for how many years down the line and we can be the ones that were like 'When we played, we flew commercial' so, this is just a really, really good moment for us," said Fever forward Katie Lou Samuelson.