Fever prepares for first home playoff game since 2016 with red-out

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever is hosting a red-out at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for their first home playoff game since 2016, with red shirts placed on every seat for fans.

The Fever will host the Atlanta Dream for Game 2 of the WNBA Playoffs.

Amber Cox, the team's COO and General Manager, said she's never seen anything like the excitement in her 15 years in the WNBA.

WRTV

"There is no team that I've ever been with that deserves this opportunity more than this team," Cox said. "They have believed in one another, believed in the opportunity to get to the playoffs, have never doubted themselves or wavered in their belief that we could be here."

WRTV

The team will host a pregame party on the plaza from 5-7 p.m. with live music from The Slick Tones at 5:30 p.m. Fans can purchase special playoff shirts for $20, and Wynona Judge will perform the national anthem with DJ Kool as the halftime performer.

The Fever made the playoffs this season after an eight-year drought, despite injuries to several key players, including star guard Caitlin Clark.