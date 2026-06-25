Fever president Kelly Krauskopf releases statement on player safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Indiana Fever lost to the Phoenix Mercury, 111-109, on Wednesday night, with officiating and player safety being called into question.

On Thursday, Fever president Kelly Krauskopf released the following statement:

"Player safety should be paramount in our league. We appreciate the WNBA's review of last night's incident and the action taken. Right now our focus is on Caitlin and our entire team as we prepare for Saturday."

Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas has been suspended by the WNBA for one game after making contact with Caitlin Clark's throat in the second quarter.

Plus, Fever head coach Stephanie White criticized the officiating pertaining Clark. Clark left the game in the third quarter with a back injury and did not return.

“We have a generational talent and a WNBA superstar who had two cheap shots right there that weren’t called,” White said. “And I just say again, absolutely unacceptable.”

“We spent all offseason looking at officiating,” White added. “All offseason. And I still say the one thing we keep asking for is consistency. She is not called the same way everyone else is called.”

The Fever are back in action on Saturday at home against the Los Angeles Sparks. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.