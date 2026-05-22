Fever sign rookie forward Grace VanSlooten

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — he Indiana Fever signed rookie forward Grace VanSlooten on a rest-of-season contract, the team announced on Friday.

VanSlooten played four games with the Seattle Storm this season, averaging 4.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game in 12 minutes per game.

VanSlooten was drafted No. 39 overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

VanSlooten ended her collegiate career at Michigan State, playing two seasons with the Spartans. She started her career at Oregon, playing two seasons with the Ducks.