Fever stars Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark lead WNBA All-Star fan voting

NEW YORK (WRTV) -- Fever star center Aliyah Boston and star guard Caitlin Clark are first and second, respectively, in WNBA All-Star fan voting.

Boston has received 683,996 votes and Clark has received 670,510 votes. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell is ninth in votes (434,471 votes) and Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is 15th with 237,526 votes.

Aces center A'ja Wilson is third (659,057 votes), Wings gaurd Paige Bueckers is fourth (640,026 votes) and Liberty forward Breanna Stewart is fifth (566,161 votes) in fan votes.

Fan voting accounts for 50% of the All-Star voting. All current players voting accounts for 25% and a media panel accounts for the remaining 25%. After the votes are tallied, the four top guards and the six top frontcourt players, regardless of conference, will be named All-Star starters. WNBA head coaches will choose the 12 All-Star reserves.

Clark (21.3 points per game) and Kelsey Mitchell (20.9 points per game) rank third and fourth in the WNBA in points per game, respectively. Clark is second in the WNBA with 8.2 assists per game.

Boston is averaging 16.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

The Fever (10-7) are back in action on Wednesday at home against the Phoenix Mercury. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.