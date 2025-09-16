Fever to host first home playoff game since 2016 against Dream on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since 2016, the Indiana Fever will host a home playoff game Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Game 2 against the Atlanta Dream.

On Monday afternoon, Ronda Moreland is picking up a Fever jacket at the team store.

“Probably too much Fever merch,” she joked. “I’m extremely excited. We obviously need a win and then another win, but I think we can deliver.”

Despite a year filled with injuries, the team managed to stay in contention.

“It shows a lot of expertise from the coaching staff to be able to piece together players that are coming from all different scenarios to produce wins,” Moreland said.

Fever radio play-by-play announcer John Nolan called Sunday’s 80-68 Game 1 loss to the Atlanta Dream. He said the Fever need to find a rhythm on their home floor.

“It was a tough place down in Atlanta,” Nolan said. “The Fever got off to a quick start. Unfortunately, there were a lot of fouls and it really disrupted the flow and the rhythm of the game."

The Fever fared better at Gainbridge Fieldhouse during the regular season. Nolan said that could play a role Tuesday night.

“Not only by record, but if you look at the stats, offensively the team shot the ball a lot better,” he said. “Hopefully the rims are friendly inside the Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.”

Tuesday’s game is a Red Out, and fans are invited to a pregame party at Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

