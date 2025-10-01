Fever's Kelsey Mitchell released from hospital after Game 5 cramping, expected to recover

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell was hospitalized Tuesday night after experiencing extreme cramping in her lower body during the third quarter of the team's playoff game at Las Vegas.

Mitchell was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated and released late Tuesday night.

The team announced Mitchell will remain under the supervision of the Fever medical team and is expected to make a full recovery.

Mitchell had sustained what appeared to be a non-contact left leg injury with 5:05 remaining in the third quarter. She lay on the court for at least five minutes before being helped to the locker room without using a stretcher that was brought out.

Mitchell had scored 15 points and made all three of her 3-point attempts before leaving the game. She has been the Fever's leading scorer this postseason, averaging 23.3 points per game.

The Aces defeated the Fever 107-98 in overtime in Game 5, eliminating Indiana from the playoffs and advancing to face Phoenix in the WNBA Finals.