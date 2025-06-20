Four Fever stars among the top 10 vote getters for the WNBA All-Star game

INDIANAPOLIS — As the votes for the WNBA All-Star Game are beginning to roll in, four Indiana Fever players are among the top ten who have the most votes so far, the WNBA announced on X.

"Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier [Minnesota Lynx] currently lead the way for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Fan Voting," the post reads.

According to a news release, Clark is leading the pack with 515,993 votes.

Other Fever players in the top 10 include Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull.

The WNBA All-Star Weekend is July 18-19 in Indianapolis. The game will be broadcast on WRTV.

