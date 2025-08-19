Indiana Fever Guard Sophie Cunningham suffers season-ending injury

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever announced that guard Sophie Cunningham will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season due to a right knee injury sustained during Sunday’s game against the Connecticut Sun.

The team said Cunningham's recovery timeline is positive and she should fully heal.

In light of Cunningham's injury, the Fever have signed guard Shey Peddy to a seven-day hardship contract while releasing guard Kyra Lambert.

Peddy, a six-year WNBA veteran, recently played for the LA Sparks, where she averaged 5.0 points and 2.7 assists over six games. Prior to her time in Los Angeles, she had stints with the Phoenix Mercury and Washington Mystics.

Throughout her career, Peddy has averaged 5.9 points and 2.3 assists, shooting 40.2% from the field. Notably, she was named Defensive Player of the Year at Athletes Unlimited during the offseason and earned a spot on the All-Defensive Team.

Peddy will wear No. 5 for the Fever. Meanwhile, Lambert, who was also on a hardship contract, made her WNBA debut in the closing moments of the Fever's overtime victory against the Connecticut Sun.