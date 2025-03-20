Indiana Fever make history with 41 of 44 regular season games on national TV in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever will have 41 of their 44 regular season games featured on national television, the WNBA announced Thursday.
With all but three games airing nationally, the team will make history for most national TV games in both Fever and WNBA history.
The games will be aired on the following networks:
- Five games on ABC
- Five games on ESPN
- Eight games on ION
- Six games on Prime Video
- Three games on CBS
- Four games on CBS Sports Network
- 10 games on NBA TV
The following games are scheduled to be on WRTV:
- May 17’s season opener vs Chicago
- June 14 vs New York
- July 13 vs Dallas
- July 19’s WNBA All-Star Game
- July 27 at Chicago
- Aug. 3 at Seattle
Latest Headlines | March 20, 11am