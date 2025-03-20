Indiana Fever make history with 41 of 44 regular season games on national TV in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever will have 41 of their 44 regular season games featured on national television, the WNBA announced Thursday.

With all but three games airing nationally, the team will make history for most national TV games in both Fever and WNBA history.

The games will be aired on the following networks:



Five games on ABC

Five games on ESPN

Eight games on ION

Six games on Prime Video

Three games on CBS

Four games on CBS Sports Network

10 games on NBA TV

The following games are scheduled to be on WRTV:



May 17’s season opener vs Chicago

June 14 vs New York

July 13 vs Dallas

July 19’s WNBA All-Star Game

July 27 at Chicago

Aug. 3 at Seattle