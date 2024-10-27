Indiana Fever part ways with head coach Christie Sides

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever have parted ways with head coach Christie Sides, the team announced on Sunday.
Sides had been the head coach of the Fever for two seasons with a 33-47 regular-season record. She led the team to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.
In Aug. 2024, Sides was named WNBA Coach of the Month.
The Fever has not announced a replacement for Sides yet.
The team released the following statement regarding the decision:
We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth,” said Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf. “While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future.