Indiana Fever part ways with head coach Christie Sides

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever have parted ways with head coach Christie Sides, the team announced on Sunday.

Sides had been the head coach of the Fever for two seasons with a 33-47 regular-season record. She led the team to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.

In Aug. 2024, Sides was named WNBA Coach of the Month.

The Fever has not announced a replacement for Sides yet.

The team released the following statement regarding the decision: