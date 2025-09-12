Indiana Fever playoff tickets on sale for first home postseason game since 2016

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever are returning to the playoffs, and fans will have their chance to secure tickets for a historic home game.

The team will host the No. 6 Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 2 of their best-of-three first-round series.

The matchup marks a significant milestone for the franchise - it will be the Fever's first home playoff game since 2016, ending an eight-year drought.

Indiana enters the postseason following a record-breaking 2025 campaign. The team set new franchise records with 24 wins in a season and 10 road victories, powered by veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell's career year.

Mitchell, now in her eighth season with Indiana, made history by becoming the first Fever player to average over 20 points per game in a season. She finished with 20.2 points per game and set a new franchise single-season scoring record with 890 total points.

The series will begin with Game 1 in Atlanta at Gateway Center Arena, with a potential Game 3 also scheduled there if necessary. The winner of the Indiana-Atlanta series will advance to face either the No. 2 Las Vegas Aces or No. 7 Seattle Storm in a best-of-five semifinal series.

Tickets for the Fever's lone home playoff game will go on sale at 2 p.m. Friday. Fans can purchase tickets here.

The game will air on WRTV. Watch our Playoff Push Postgame show after the game.