Indiana Fever President Allison Barber to step down at season's end

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever, fresh off clinching their first playoff berth since 2018, will be looking for a new team president at the season's end.

Allison Barber, who has been in the position since 2018, will step down at the end of the season.

According to the Fever, Barber will move on to lead the development of the Marvella Project, a new effort to empower girls and women in Indiana through sports.

“Allison has been a tremendous leader for the Indiana Fever over the last six seasons. We are grateful for her dedication and look forward to watching the positive impact she will continue to have during her next chapter," Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines said.

