Indiana Fever releases 2026 regular season schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever unveiled the 2026 regular season schedule on Wednesday.

The Fever will play 44 games and will open on May 9 at home against the Dallas Wings.

The schedule features face-offs against postseason rivals, the Atlanta Dream and the Las Vegas Aces, as well as first-ever meetings with expansion teams, the Portland Fire and the Toronto Tempo.

This season, the Fever will defend the Commissioner's Cup against six opponents:



Atlanta Dream (June 9)

New York Liberty (June 6)

Washington Mystics (June 8)

Chicago Sky (June 11)

Connecticut Sun (June 13)

Toronto Tempo (June 16)

Select tickets will go on sale on Thursday, January 22, at 2 p.m. EST. Fans can learn more about the Fever, view the full schedule, purchase tickets and join the season ticket priority waitlist here.