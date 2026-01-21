Indiana Fever releases 2026 regular season schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever unveiled the 2026 regular season schedule on Wednesday.
The Fever will play 44 games and will open on May 9 at home against the Dallas Wings.
The schedule features face-offs against postseason rivals, the Atlanta Dream and the Las Vegas Aces, as well as first-ever meetings with expansion teams, the Portland Fire and the Toronto Tempo.
This season, the Fever will defend the Commissioner's Cup against six opponents:
- Atlanta Dream (June 9)
- New York Liberty (June 6)
- Washington Mystics (June 8)
- Chicago Sky (June 11)
- Connecticut Sun (June 13)
- Toronto Tempo (June 16)
Select tickets will go on sale on Thursday, January 22, at 2 p.m. EST. Fans can learn more about the Fever, view the full schedule, purchase tickets and join the season ticket priority waitlist here.