Indiana Fever select South Carolina's Raven Johnson in first round of WNBA Draft

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever selected South Carolina guard Raven Johnson with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the WNBA Draft.

Johnson reunites with former Gamecocks teammate Aliyah Boston. The two won the NCAA women’s basketball national championship together in 2022. Johnson also won the national title in 2024.

This season, Johnson helped lead the Gamecocks to yet another national championship game before falling to UCLA. Johnson was named the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year, as well.

Johnson enters the WNBA with an incredible winning record. She leaves South Carolina with a 145-9 career record and lost only four of her 116 high school games.

“First and foremost, she’s a winner. I mean, she’s won at every level. She’s set the tone at every level. She’s immediately ready at the defensive end of the floor, which is something that we need,” Fever head coach Stephanie White said. “She’s been a true point-guard playing for the greatest point guard that’s played the game, you think of Dawn Staley and Sue Bird, the top two for sure. She’s experienced in big time moments. Just really excited that she fell to us.”

Johnson joins a Fever team that won a franchise record 24 games last season and made it to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs.

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