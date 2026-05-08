Indiana Fever unveil new jersey for upcoming season

The Indiana Fever tip off their regular season on Saturday afternoon at home against the Dallas Wings.

After last season, in which head coach Stephanie White led an injury-hit squad to just one game away from the WNBA Finals, there is much excitement in the Fever camp going into the new season.

Amber Cox, chief operating officer and general manager for the Fever, says she’s excited about the coming months and the team’s prospects.

“It’s been a great few weeks of training camp,” Cox said. “It’s our second year with Stephanie White and her staff. We were able to bring back a lot of the core pieces from last year through free agency. We are excited to get the games started, see what we’ve got, build on it day-by-day, and see where that takes us.”

The big news: Caitlin Clark is back! The Fever guard missed a large part of last season due to a recurring groin injury. Cox says her talent and presence were missed on the court by her teammates and the Fever’s loyal fans.

“It’s great to see Caitlin back on the court, healthy. We got a preview in March when she played with USA Basketball in the qualifier; that was a precursor to our training camp.

“Nothing beats seeing her in that uniform,” Cox added. “We were excited to get a few games under our belt and start building that chemistry to prepare us for the real thing on Saturday.”

The season stretches out ahead of Clark and the Fever like a long road. What kind of mentality is needed for the team to pull itself through game after game, night after night?

“You take it day-by-day,” Cox said. “You stack each day in practice. You take each game one at a time. You learn again. We’ve got some new pieces, so you have to build some new chemistry there.”

That chemistry, pre-existing and yet to be forged, will be a necessary part of the team’s arsenal this season. Even with their successes and last year’s deep postseason run, the Fever endured the adversity of long layoffs and uncertainty. Cox is bullish about the team’s spirit and attitude.

“You learn how to face adversity and overcome it. I think the foundation of this franchise, dating back to Tamika Catchings in the very beginning, is one of grit and resiliency. We’re going to work really hard. It’s that blue-collar Hoosier mentality. You saw that come through last year. We’ll continue to show up every night and give our very best for these fans, and really hope for the best.”

There is also something else new in store for fans: Saturday will mark the on-court debut of the team’s brand-new jersey. It’s called the “Rebel Edition” jersey, and it’s available online in youth and adult sizes.

The Fever’s regular season tips off Saturday at 1 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. You can catch the action live on WISH-TV’s sister station, WRTV-ABC. Be sure to tune in an hour before at noon to see the All Access Indy season opener, where our sports team will break down all of the stories and headlines ahead of the season.

WRTV will broadcast four Fever games in the 2026 season.